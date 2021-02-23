BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Trading Down 1%

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) shares fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.69. 41,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 44,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

