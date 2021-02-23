Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Price Down 5%

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 1,114,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 401,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
WIFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
About Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
