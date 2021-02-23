Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.
BCC stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 14,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $54.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.
In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.