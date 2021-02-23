BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $177,147.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $363,783.07 and $177,147.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,352.54 or 0.99976281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00127495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003502 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,870 coins and its circulating supply is 912,082 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

