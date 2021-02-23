Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 7527352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

