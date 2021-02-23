Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Booking worth $87,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,981.03.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,350.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,948.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,392.97.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

