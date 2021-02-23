Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,202 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Boot Barn worth $53,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,222. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

