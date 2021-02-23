Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,202 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Boot Barn worth $53,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE BOOT opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,222. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
