BoringDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.97 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. BoringDAO has a market cap of $23.36 million and $3.97 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $395.23 or 0.00790914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.84 or 0.00467959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00070536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.16 or 0.00518626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00073496 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,117 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars.

