Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

