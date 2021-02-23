Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0049

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $54,727.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.38 or 0.00725320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.92 or 0.04363621 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

