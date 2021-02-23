Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$41.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

