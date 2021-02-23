BOX (BOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE:BOX opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.34.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.