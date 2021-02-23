BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s share price rose 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 11,207,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 2,873,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

