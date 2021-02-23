BOX Token Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $135.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.11 or 0.00493658 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.