Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Down 11.7%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.86. 5,167,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,173,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.84.

In other news, CEO Michael Ross Pope acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

