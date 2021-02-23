Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) PT Raised to C$250.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to C$250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:BYD.UN traded down C$1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$202.00. The company had a trading volume of 110,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$106.75 and a 52 week high of C$209.13. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 53.30.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

