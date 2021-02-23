Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$237.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) stock opened at C$214.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$225.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$213.34. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

