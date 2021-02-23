Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

