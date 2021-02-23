Bradley Lim Chhay Purchases 650 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RICK traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 108,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $533.52 million, a PE ratio of -92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RICK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 66.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 228,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

