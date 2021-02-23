Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Brady worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brady by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,855 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

