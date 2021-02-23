Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

BAK opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Braskem has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

