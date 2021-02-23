Bread One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Bread has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

