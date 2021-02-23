Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) Shares Up 2.1%

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €66.28 ($77.98) and last traded at €66.08 ($77.74). 233,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.74 ($76.16).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.79.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

