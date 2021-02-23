BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 7.1%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.25. 3,455,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,514,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

