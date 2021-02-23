Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BTNB) shares dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 758,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 621,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

About Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

