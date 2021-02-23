Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 282.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,996,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BFAM opened at $166.13 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,936. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

