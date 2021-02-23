Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $40,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 94,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM opened at $166.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $497,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,077.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,936 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

