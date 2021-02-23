British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) Stock Price Up 13.7%

British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) rose 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. The company has a market cap of £7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

About British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF)

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

