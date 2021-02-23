British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

