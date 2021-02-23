Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.