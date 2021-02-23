Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $76,098,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.38. 55,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

