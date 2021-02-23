Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.54. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 2,312,365 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.