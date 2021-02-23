Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.18. 5,125,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 1,973,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

