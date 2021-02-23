Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report sales of $14.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $62.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.72.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

