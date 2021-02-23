Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANIX shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 8,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,993. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

