Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLV stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 835,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,102. The company has a market capitalization of $243.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

