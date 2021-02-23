Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.28). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immunic.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 415,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $343.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at $6,337,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

