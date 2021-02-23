Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $37.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.80 million and the highest is $38.23 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $129.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $130.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.45 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $181.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $4,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

