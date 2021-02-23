Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

