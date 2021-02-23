Brokers Issue Forecasts for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of AVB opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 89.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

