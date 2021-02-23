Brokers Offer Predictions for Nestlé S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

