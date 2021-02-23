Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock Position Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 236,327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 607,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 216,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter.

RA stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

