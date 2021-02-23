Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.58% of Brooks Automation worth $29,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

BRKS opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

