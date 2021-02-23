BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$102.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.14.

Shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) stock traded down C$1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,478. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$99.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 36.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.76.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.6900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

