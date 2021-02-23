BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

