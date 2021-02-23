Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCUCF)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

