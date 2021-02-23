Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.64% of Bunge worth $608,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $6,756,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 186,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BG opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

