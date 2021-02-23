Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.25.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.