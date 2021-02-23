Burger Swap (BURGER) One Day Volume Tops $191.68 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00013628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $77.76 million and $191.68 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 101.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00456406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00077385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00479496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,251,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,876,074 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.