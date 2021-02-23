Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 101.4% Higher Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00013628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $77.76 million and $191.68 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 101.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00456406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00077385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 150.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00479496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072806 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,251,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,876,074 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.